Woman who married herself celebrated her first Karwa Chauth. Viral pics show how

Published on Oct 17, 2022 08:02 PM IST

Gujarat's Kshama Bindu, who married herself in what is perhaps India's first sologamy, celebrated her first Karwa Chauth.

The image shows Gujarat's Kshama Bindu, who married herself in June this year, breaking her Karwa Chauth fast.&nbsp;(Instagram/@kshamachy)
The image shows Gujarat's Kshama Bindu, who married herself in June this year, breaking her Karwa Chauth fast. (Instagram/@kshamachy)
ByArfa Javaid

Gujarat's Kshama Bindu made headlines in June this year after she took 'saat phere' with herself without a priest, put sindoor on her forehead, and garland and mangal sutra around her neck in an intimate ceremony solemnised at her home, along with haldi and mehendi rituals. The 24-year-old woman again attracted netizens' attention by sharing pictures of herself celebrating her first Karwa Chauth.

"Aaj pehla arwa chauth manaya, Maine khudko jab aaine pe dekha, Apna khoya guroor nazar aaya... Happy Karwa Chauth," wrote Kshama Bindu while sharing a few pictures on Instagram. The caption, when translated to English, reads: Today I celebrated my first Karwa Chauth, when I saw myself in the mirror, I saw my lost pride... Happy Karwa Chauth. The photos show Bindu all decked up in jewellery and wearing a red saree with golden borders. She broke her fast by looking at her reflection in the mirror through a sieve since she married herself.

Take a look at Kshama Bindu's Karwa Chauth's pictures below:

The post was shared on Instagram three days ago and has since attracted many eyeballs. The post has also received various comments.

"That's how it should be," posted an individual with a heart emoticon. "My baby, looks gorgeous," expressed another with a heart emoticon. "You deserve the beauty of life," commented a third. Many also posted heart emoticons in the comments section.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

its viral karwa chauth
