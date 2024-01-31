Woman with 41 in bank account dupes luxury hotel in Delhi of around 6 lakh

A woman who tried to flee after cheating a hotel of around ₹6 lakh was arrested. The Andhra Pradesh-based woman was staying in a luxury hotel in Delhi’s Aerocity and tried fleeing the place after making ‘fraudulent transactions’. Upon investigation, the police discovered that she had only ₹41 in her bank account. The woman was arrested after the hotel authorities called Delhi Police (Representational image). (Unsplash/@runnyrem)

"The woman was interrogated and counselled by our experts but she was not cooperating with us. We asked her to show her bank account details but she failed to do so," a Delhi Police official told PTI. He added that when the authorities checked her bank balance, they found it only had ₹41.

The woman is identified as Jhansi Rani Samuel. While staying in the hotel she produced a fake ID card with the name Isha Dave.

Samuel stayed at the Pullman Hotel in Aerocity near Delhi Airport. She stayed there for 15 days and her bill was around ₹6 lakh, including the hotel's spa facility services worth ₹2,11,708. As per reports, she also made fraudulent transactions worth around ₹5,88,176.

The police said that Samuel claimed that she made transactions on the ICICI Bank UPI app, but the hotel, upon payment reconciliation, discovered that the bank didn’t receive any of her payments. "It is suspected that the app she used was dubious," a Delhi Police official said.

The hotel made a call to the police and Samuel was arrested on January 13 by Delhi Police. However, her motive behind staying near the airport has not yet been established.

Delhi police reached out to their counterpart in Andhra Pradesh to gather information on Samuel. They also added that the accused is not cooperating with the police in the investigation.

During the initial investigation, she claimed that she is a doctor and her husband too is a New York-based medical professional. A police official said that they are yet to establish this information.

According to Delhi Police, Samuel was arrested for cheating. However, a few more charges were later added to the FIR. They’re Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the IPC.

(With inputs from PTI)