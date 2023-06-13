Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Woman’s classical dance moves to Piyu Bole will win you over. Watch

Woman’s classical dance moves to Piyu Bole will win you over. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 13, 2023 09:31 AM IST

A video of a woman gracefully performing a classical dance routine to Piyu Bole has gone viral on Instagram. Many loved her dance moves.

The song Piyu Bole from the 2005 romance musical Parineeta is liked by many for its soulful lyrics. The song, picturised on Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan, continues to enthral listeners, making them sway to its enchanting melody. Now, a video that is gaining popularity on Instagram shows a woman gracefully performing a classical dance routine to Piyu Bole. The video is so captivating that it compels viewers to hit the replay button repeatedly.

Also Read: Saree-clad women dance to SRK, Deepika Padukone’s Manwa Laage

Woman performing classical dance to Piyu Bole. (Instagram/@siyaguglani)

“A blurry but extremely special video,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by dancer Siya Guglani. The video captures Guglani, dressed in a kurta and skirt, dancing to the tunes of Piyu Bole. As she dances, she doesn’t miss even a single beat throughout her performance.

Watch the viral dance video here:

Although the dance video was shared in September 2022, it is again gaining traction online. The clip has so far accumulated over 7.4 million views and a flurry of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Your steps were so clean, girl. Watching this on repeat,” posted an individual. Another added, “Traditional dance always looks as beautiful as it did with soul... flows like water smoothly through rocks with symphony sound. . Just a word - Beautiful.” “So graceful,” commented a third. A fourth shared, “This is so gracefully done.. Can’t scroll to the next reel. Am watching your dance on repeat. The calmness on your face and the hand gesture is amazing.” A fifth expressed, “I just randomly came across this video and honestly there’s such a beautiful energy radiating from each of the bodily movements you make.” “I actually don’t like classical much but this made me fall in love with classical,” remarked a sixth.

Also Read: Woman’s dance inside Delhi Metro sparks chatter online

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
dance video its viral viral video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP