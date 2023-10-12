Woman’s dance to Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma’s Mere Naam Tu is like poetry in motion. Watch

A video of a woman busting a move or two to a Bollywood song is doing the rounds on social media. Shared on Instagram, the video captures the woman dancing on the street to the song Mere Naam Tu from the film Zero. While some called her dance ‘magical,’ others said they ‘loved it’.

Viral Video: Woman grooving to Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma’s Mere Naam Tu. (Instagram/@_.isha._sharma)

“PS - That one day when I’m spontaneous and cool,” reads a part of the caption written alongside the video shared on the meta-owned platform by artist Isha Sharma.

The video shows Sharma dancing to the song Mere Naam Tu while the onlookers enjoy her performance and capture it on their phones. What makes the video delightful to watch is that she dances effortlessly as if her body is flowing with the music. A text overlay on the video reads, “POV: you listen to your heart today.”

Watch the woman giving a dance performance on the street below:

The video was shared two days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 4.5 million views, and the numbers are still increasing.

Here’s how people are reacting to this viral dance video:

“Need fairies to come on the street like this; to sway their magic among the crowds, the people like this. Uff loved it,” expressed an Instagram user.

Another added, “There are few performances that get stuck in our minds for a lifetime, and this is one of those. It doesn’t require you to be on a prime show, only your presence is enough. This is definitely one of such performances. I’m awestruck, privilege would be mine if I get to see you perform live.”

“Beautiful. Love how you inspired the little girl in the background to move as well,” shared a third.

A fourth wrote, “Magic you are.”

“It’s magical,” posted a fifth.

A sixth remarked, “You’re an inspiration.”

What do you think about this dance video?

