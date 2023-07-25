Woman's graceful dance to Voh Tere Mere Ishq Ka wins hearts. Watch

There are many songs from various shows, movies, and albums that go viral on Instagram. And once they are viral, people can’t help but share their renditions and choreographies to them. These days, one of the songs that has been doing rounds on the Internet is Voh Tere Mere Ishq Ka from the show Jubilee. This song has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. Now, a choreography based on this track has caught the attention of many. It shows a woman gracefully grooving to it.

Woman dancing to the song Voh Tere Mere Ishq ka.(Instagram/@IshaSharma)

The video begins to show dancer Isha Sharma in a studio. As the song Voh Tere Mere Ishq Ka plays, she gracefully starts moving to the beats of it. She even manages to match her expressions to the lyrics of the song. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Including one more in the treasure of sitting choreographies. Taught this one for the first time in Bombay, this song speaks a lot of character to me so this is what I tried to portray."

Watch Isha Sharma dancing to Voh Tere Mere Ishq Ka in the her video here:

This post was shared on July 13. Since being posted, it has been liked over 70,000 times and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts and views on this choreography.

Check out what people are saying about the dancer's performance here:

An individual wrote, "The choreography and expressions, ufff." A second commented, "Awesome. What an art in expressions, extremely beautiful." A third added, "Beautiful. I can't stop watching this over and over again." A fourth shared, "The true justification for this masterpiece of music would have come just from this graceful woman. More power to you." A fifth said, "The expressions prove you ain’t just performing you are FEELING it." Many others have reacted by using heart emojis on the post. What do you think about this performance?

