Woman's hilarious rant on paratha served in hostel goes viral. Watch

If you have ever stayed in a hostel, you may be well aware of how the food served in such an accommodation is not exactly known for its deliciousness. In fact, social media is flooded with posts claiming how most of the things served in various hostels taste horrible. There is a latest inclusion to that list. This video shows a woman sharing how she tried to break a paratha served for breakfast by banging it against a wooden table but failed.

Twitter user Sakshi Jain posted the video with a simple caption that reads, “Hostel ka khana.” The video shows the woman sitting in front of a wooden table and banging a paratha on it. She also expressed her disappointment and shared how someone could eat this food.

Take a look at the post:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 29,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received nearly 770 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Raat ka h ya 2 din pehle ka? [It's from previous night or is it two days old?]” asked a Twitter user. To which, the original poster replied, “Breakfast hai, 1 ghanta phele he bana tha [It was served as breakfast about an hour ago].” Another person added, “This kind of roti we were served in our mess in boarding school. ” A third joked, “Hammer Roti, must be iron rich.” A fourth Twitter user wrote, “I thought you were showing a hack jisme parachute oil laga kar kadak roti ko naram kar sakte hai [I thought you are showing a hack on how to eat hard roti using coconut oil]."

