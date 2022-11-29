Woman’s lively performance to Kangana Ranaut’s London Thumakda wows people. Watch

London Thumakda has turned into a must-play song during different parties, especially weddings. The Internet is filled with videos that show people grooving to this hit dance number. And, there is a latest inclusion to that list. This video shows a woman’s lively performance to the song. Chances are, the video will make you want to get out of your seat and shake a leg too.

Digital content creator Sameeksha Rastogi shared the video of her dance on Instagram. “Can you spot the mistake?,” she wrote while sharing the clip. The video opens to show a decorated area with Rastogi standing in front of it. She is seen wearing a beautiful gharara set while grooving to the song.

London Thumakda is a song from the film Queen that was released back in 2014. With Kangana Ranaut as the protagonist, the film also casts Rajkummar Rao. The particular song is sung by Labh Janjua, Sonu Kakkad, and Neha Kakkar.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to six million views. The share has also received several likes. The video further prompted people to post various comments.

“Mistake chhodo energy dekh rahe ho,” shared an Instagram user. “You rock girl,” posted another. “Energy level - 100,” commented a third. A few pointed out how a decoration on the stage resembles the flag of Brazil.