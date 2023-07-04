Women perform semi-classical dance to Calm Down in front of Rema, video goes viral

The song Calm Down, by Rema and Selena Gomez, has been loved by many since its release. It is a soothing ballad about a failing relationship that resonates well with people. While many have shared beautiful renditions of the song, others have posted videos dancing to its tunes. Now, another dance video featuring the song has gone viral online. It captures a triad’s semi-classical dance to the song Calm Down. But there’s more. They performed in front of Rema himself. Their performance has earned applause from viewers and has gone viral on social media. Women dancing to Rema and Selena Gomez’s Calm Down.(Instagram/@sayali_iadc)

“Another Banger. Performed Calm Down @universalmusicindia in front of the Singer @heisrema himself in our style and also did the famous hook with the semi-classical touch! A day full of memories, an honour to perform on a stage after so long with @enettedsouzadance doing magic with her style and special thanks to @aamnamishra for this opportunity!” reads the caption accompanying the viral video shared on Instagram.

The video, shared online by Instagram user Sayali, captures three semi-classical dancers showcasing their moves to the song Calm Down. Their steps, expressions and the overall vibe is immaculate. The video is such that you may end up watching it on loop.

Watch the viral dance video right here:

Amazing, isn’t it? Well, many in the comments section echoed similar thoughts. While many shared that they couldn’t have imagined if something like this existed, others expressed that ghunghroos (musical anklets tied to a dancer’s feet) complemented the dance.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral dance video:

An Instagram user expressed, “Never imagined that something like this can also exist. Classical+Western= fire.” “Watching on loop. Not only the dance but the ghunghroo has complemented the song so well that it sounds like a great rendition,” added another. A third commented, “Don’t have words to describe this beautiful rendition.” “This is amazing! You girls killed it,” posted a fourth. A fifth shared, “That ghunghroo is adding special effects to the music.”

