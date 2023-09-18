Women risk it all to board moving Mumbai local train, video sparks chatter online

Mumbai local train is the lifeline of the city, and thousands of people rely on it to travel from one part of the city to the other. Although we have seen videos of people singing and dancing inside Mumbai local, this video that has been going viral online showcases a different scenario. It shows women rushing onto a moving train without considering the potential risks to their safety.

Women boarding the moving train in Mumbai. (X/@akshaykatariyaa)

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user Akshay. The video shows women boarding the moving train and scrambling to secure a seat by going left and right. However, some people can also be seen waiting at the platform for the train to come to a stop before boarding.

Watch this video of women boarding Mumbai local train here:

Shared on September 16, the video has gone viral with over 2.4 million views. Many even dropped comments on the video, with some arguing that rushing onto the moving train was a necessity to secure a seat, while others emphasised the importance of safety.

Here’s how people reacted to this viral video of Mumbai local:

An X user wrote, “Once, I was travelling in Mumbai local and heard a passenger say, ‘Rukne ke baad utregi kya [will you deboard after the train stops]?’ I still think about it sometimes.”

“We do this to win a window seat. I am an expert at it,” expressed another.

A third commented, “Scary,” while a fourth posted, “This is indeed very sad.”

“Playing with their life to pay for their life,” shared a fifth.

A sixth suggested, “In Mumbai local, a system should be installed that opens and closes doors only when the train stops, like in metro. Climbing and descending should be stopped in a moving train, it is dangerous.”

