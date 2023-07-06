Home / Trending / Passengers dance in Mumbai local as man belts out Kaanta Laga

ByArfa Javaid
Jul 06, 2023 05:09 PM IST

A video of a man singing Lata Mangeshkar’s Kaanta Laga in Mumbai local has gone viral, with fellow passengers joining in and dancing.

Mumbai local not only serves as a lifeline for commuters but also provides a backdrop for unexpected moments of joy. And several videos shared on social media capturing people singing or dancing inside the Mumbai local are proof of that. Recently, a video of a man singing Lata Mangeshkar’s Kaanta Laga inside Mumbai local went crazy viral online. What makes this even more impressive is the sight of fellow passengers tapping their feet to the rhythm.

Passengers in Mumbai local dance as a man sings Kaanta Laga. (Instagram/@1998_roadrunner)
The video was posted on Instagram by video creator Kalpesh Rane with the caption, “I’m in Love with this generation.” In the video’s comments section, Rane revealed that one could witness the man singing in coach number 5 or 6 of the Mumbai local train when travelling from Churchgate to Borivali, specifically from Monday to Friday.

In the now-viral video, a man takes the spotlight as he sings the song Kaanta Laga, captivating the attention of those around him. Soon, others join in by clapping and singing along. The lively atmosphere even prompts a few individuals to break into dance, adding an extra layer of joy to the moment.

Watch the viral video here:

Uplifting, right? The video, since being shared on June 23, has accumulated over 17.8 million views and more than 1.1 million likes. The video has also raked various responses from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

An Instagram user wrote, “Respect for the guy who’s playing beats like a drummer.” “Man singing in the very right notes, the beat player playing it like a professional drummer! Wow,” added another. A third commented, “This is so much fun…..especially when you’re in the same compartment & clapping along.” A fourth shared, “I wanna join them.” “Made my day,” expressed a fifth with a heart emoticon. What are your thoughts on this video?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

