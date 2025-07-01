Worked for 5+ years, still no salary: Ex-Good Glamm employees say they were ‘ghosted’

Former employees of the Good Glamm Group have accused the company of withholding their salaries since February 2025. At least two ex-employees took to LinkedIn this week to criticise the Darpan Sanghvi-led startup for delaying pending dues, alleging that while current staff continue to be paid, former employees are being “ghosted.” Darpan Sanghvi-led Good Glamm Group is currently trying to raise funds to clear pending dues, sources said.

The Good Glamm Group declined to comment when HT.com reached out to the company for a statement. Sources with knowledge of the matter told HT.com that the company has reached a liquidity crunch and everything is being overseen by the lenders. The Good Glamm Group is currently trying to raise funds to clear pending dues, sources said.

Ex-employees say no salaries, no Form 16

Ritika Bhatia and Chirag Gandani shared similar grievances against the company, which owns brands such as The Moms Co, Sirona, MissMalini, POPxo, and others.

Gandani and Bhatia, both former employees of the Good Glamm Group, said their Form 16 has not been issued and gratuity payment has not been made months after they were shown the door.

“After giving 5.6 years of my career, my energy, and loyalty to Good Glamm Group, this is how I (and many others) are being treated: Pending salary since Feb 2025; No Gratuity Settlement despite being legally eligible; No Form 16 issued till date,” Gandani wrote on LinkedIn. He worked as a Senior Manager with the group till March 2025.

Like Gandani, Ritika Bhatia too has a slew of complaints against the group. Both claim that repeated emails to HR have yielded no response.

“Since January 2025, all we’ve received are the same copy-paste responses: ‘Funds are being arranged. Lenders are not allowing cash to go out’,” said Bhatia in her LinkedIn post.

“Month after month. Zero accountability. Current employees are being paid. The business is running. But ex-employees have been completely ghosted — no replies from HR or senior leadership. No timelines. No closure,” she added.

Meanwhile, Indian Startup News reported last month that Oxyzo and HSBC, companies that lent money to the group, are now considering legal action against the startup to recover pending dues.

“Not just a delay”

Former employees say they are bearing the brunt of this cash crunch. Both Ritika Bhatia and Chirag Gandani slammed top leadership for ignoring their pleas.

“The founder and leadership team continue to stay silent, and existing employees are getting paid, making this discrimination even more blatant and heartbreaking for those of us who were shown the door after years of service,” Gandani said.

Bhatia, who worked as Head of Customer Experience at the Good Glamm Group, echoed these sentiments. “This isn’t just a delay — it’s a deliberate act of avoidance, silence, and pressure tactics,” she said, noting that former employees were told that pursuing legal action would likely delay their salaries further.