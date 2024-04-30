Income Tax Return (ITR) filing 2024: Form 16, issue date, parts to importance - know it all in brief here

Income Tax Return (ITR) filing 2024: It is that time of the year again when thoughts turn from day-to-day chores and increasingly focus on paying your taxes for the fiscal just gone by. While most people prevaricate and try to delay the process as much as possible, but that is quite a counter-productive move. Ultimately, you have to pay income tax and no amount of delaying tactics will work. In fact, those who do so are liable to get penalised and these days the penalties are hefty and keep getting worse. And when things start going south, trying to do a U-turn, is tough. So, the sooner you get up to speed with all the facets involved, the better it will be for you. To help you deal with all that, we explain a number of things here including what is Form 16, its parts, when is issue date and much more. Just check it out now. Income Tax Return (ITR) filing 2024: If you are getting set to pay your taxes, know all about Form 16.

Before we go on, first, the most important thing - salaried individuals can file income tax returns for FY 2023-24 from June, but only after receiving Form 16, Live Mint reports. The last date to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) is July 31, 2024.

What is Form 16?

Form 16 is a certificate given according to the Income Tax Act. It shows how much money someone earned from their job and how much tax their employer took out of their pay. It makes sure the employer sends the right amount of tax to the Income Tax Department. Not doing that is a very serious issue.

In plain terms, Form 16 is like a report card for your income and taxes for a specific year (usually from April to March) and it serves as proof of the TDS deducted by the employer. It is divided into two - 16A and 16B.

All of this includes information like:

* Employee's PAN (Permanent Account Number)

* Employer's TAN (Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number)

* Salary income

* Deductions under various sections of the Income Tax Act

* Tax deducted at source (TDS).

* Challan Identification Number in case of payment through bank

What is Form 16 issue date?

Employers usually give Form 16 to their employees by June 15 or earlier.

What is Form 16A?

What does Form 16 A mean, stand for or contains? Part-A of Form 16 contains information about the TDS taken out from your salary each quarter.

What is Form 16B?

Part B of Form 16 is like an extra part added to Part A. It shows things like how your salary is divided, any deductions you can claim on your taxes, how much tax you've already paid, how much tax you still owe, and any other money you've earned besides your salary. Employers make this part of the form for their employees.

Why you should check your Form 16 thoroughly

It's crucial to check your Form 16 if TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) is applicable to your income. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check your Form 16:

Firstly, once you receive Form 16 from your employer, carefully review all the information provided to ensure its accuracy. This includes confirming details like your income earned and the TDS deductions made.

It's important to meticulously double-check every detail on Form 16, such as your income figures and the amount of tax deducted.

If you discover any inaccuracies or discrepancies on your Form 16, it's advisable to contact your organization's HR as soon as possible. Inform them about the errors and request for necessary corrections to be made.

Subsequently, the employer will take steps to rectify the errors by submitting a new TDS return with the corrected information linked to the appropriate PAN (Permanent Account Number). Once the revised TDS return is processed, the company will issue a corrected Form 16 to the employee.

Form 16 holds significant importance for various reasons:

Firstly, it acts as concrete evidence of the income earned by an employee throughout the financial year, offering a clear record of their earnings.

Secondly, Form 16 serves as proof of tax deducted at source (TDS) by the employer on behalf of the employee. This is crucial for ensuring compliance with tax regulations and obligations.

Additionally, Form 16 contains comprehensive details necessary for accurately filing Income Tax Returns (ITR). It includes vital information such as salary income, eligible deductions, and the amount of TDS deducted, facilitating a smooth and precise tax filing process.

Moreover, for salaried employees, Form 16 plays a pivotal role in claiming tax refunds. By providing detailed insights into their income and taxes deducted, it enables employees to accurately assess their tax liabilities and claim any refunds owed to them.