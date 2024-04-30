 How's Jensen Huang as a boss? Nvidia employees say ‘not easy to work with’ - Hindustan Times
How's Jensen Huang as a boss? Nvidia employees say ‘not easy to work with’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2024 03:54 PM IST

Nvidia's Jensen Huang has a reputation for being a very particular, strict, and formidable boss.

“Demanding, perfectionist, not easy to work with," Whitaker, Nvidia’s employee, said when asked to describe the company’s chief Jensen Huang in an interview with 60 Minutes.

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang displays products on-stage during the annual Nvidia GTC Artificial Intelligence Conference at SAP Center in San Jose, California.(AFP)
Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang displays products on-stage during the annual Nvidia GTC Artificial Intelligence Conference at SAP Center in San Jose, California.(AFP)

Jensen Huang has a reputation for being a very particular, strict, and formidable boss while working in the company.

When Whitaker shared what he felt about his boss, Huang felt that the description fit him perfectly and responded, “It should be like that. If you want to do extraordinary things, it shouldn't be easy."

His leadership style is something that is known and talked about. He also feels that CEOs should, "by definition," have the most direct reports of anyone at a company, which ensures fewer layers in the firm and the CEO would know what is going on at different levels in the company. He himself handles more than 50 direct reports in the company to keep track of everything that’s going on around him.

The software company Nvidia is one of the only four companies in the world that is valued at more than $2 trillion after its stock market value doubled in just 8 months the previous year. Due to growing demand for cutting-edge technology, Nvidia has been able to effectively control the market thanks to its AI chips, which are regarded as the best in the industry.

In the interview, he also addressed a lot of ongoing topics and shared his wisdom. His stance on AI was another interesting thing.

He said, "Because we have good judgment because there are circumstances the machine is just not going to understand.”

He feels that AI is a powerful tool that might endanger employment for humans in the future so it becomes essential for people to be vigilant and keep tabs on things happening around them.

News / Business / How's Jensen Huang as a boss? Nvidia employees say ‘not easy to work with’
