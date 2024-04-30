 IOC Q4 results: Indian Oil Corporation net profit halves, declares ₹7 dividend - Hindustan Times
IOC Q4 results: Indian Oil Corporation net profit halves, declares 7 dividend

PTI |
Apr 30, 2024 04:06 PM IST

IOC Q4 results: Net profit was ₹4,837.69 crore in January-March compared with ₹10,058.69 crore a year back.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Tuesday reported halving of its March quarter net profit on fuel price cut and loss in the petrochemical segment.

IOC Q4 results: Net profit was ₹4,837.69 crore in January-March compared with ₹10,058.69 crore a year back.
IOC Q4 results: Net profit was 4,837.69 crore in January-March compared with 10,058.69 crore a year back.

Net profit was 4,837.69 crore in January-March compared with 10,058.69 crore a year back and 8,063.39 crore in the preceding quarter, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Profit was lower as refining margins dipped, the petrochemical segment turned negative and the firm cut petrol and diesel prices despite crude oil prices edging up.

Revenue dipped to 2.21 lakh crore in January-March from 2.28 lakh crore a year back.

