Bank holiday on May 1: Are banks closed tomorrow? Check city-wise complete list here

Bank holiday on May 1: Banks will be closed on May 1 in some states in the country. May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day as it marks the anniversary of the day in 1960 when the state of Maharashtra was officially formed. The day is also observed as Labour Day to honour the contributions of workers and the labour movement. Bank holiday on May 1: Banks will remain closed in some states on May 1 in observance of Maharashtra Day and May Day

Is it a Bank Holiday on May 1?

Yes, banks will be closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Kerala, Bengal, Goa and Bihar on May 1.

Banks closed in these cities on May 1

Banks will be closed on May 1 in Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Panaji, Nagpur, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Imphal, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Belapur as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Other bank holidays in May 2024

May 4: Sunday

May 8: Banks in West Bengal will be closed

May 10: Banks will be closed because of the Akshaya Tritiya festival.

May 11: Second Saturday

May 12: Sunday

May 18: Sunday

May 23: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima banks will remain closed.

May 25: Fourth Saturday

May 26: Sunday