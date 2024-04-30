Bank holiday on May 1: Are banks closed tomorrow? Check city-wise complete list here
Bank holiday on May 1: May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day as it marks the anniversary of the day in 1960 when the state was officially formed.
Bank holiday on May 1: Banks will be closed on May 1 in some states in the country. May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day as it marks the anniversary of the day in 1960 when the state of Maharashtra was officially formed. The day is also observed as Labour Day to honour the contributions of workers and the labour movement.
Is it a Bank Holiday on May 1?
Yes, banks will be closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Kerala, Bengal, Goa and Bihar on May 1.
Banks closed in these cities on May 1
Banks will be closed on May 1 in Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Panaji, Nagpur, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Imphal, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Belapur as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.
Other bank holidays in May 2024
May 4: Sunday
May 8: Banks in West Bengal will be closed
May 10: Banks will be closed because of the Akshaya Tritiya festival.
May 11: Second Saturday
May 12: Sunday
May 18: Sunday
May 23: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima banks will remain closed.
May 25: Fourth Saturday
May 26: Sunday
