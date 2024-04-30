 Bank holiday on May 1: Are banks closed tomorrow? Check city-wise complete list here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bank holiday on May 1: Are banks closed tomorrow? Check city-wise complete list here

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2024 04:20 PM IST

Bank holiday on May 1: May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day as it marks the anniversary of the day in 1960 when the state was officially formed.

Bank holiday on May 1: Banks will be closed on May 1 in some states in the country. May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day as it marks the anniversary of the day in 1960 when the state of Maharashtra was officially formed. The day is also observed as Labour Day to honour the contributions of workers and the labour movement. 

Bank holiday on May 1: Banks will remain closed in some states on May 1 in observance of Maharashtra Day and May Day
Bank holiday on May 1: Banks will remain closed in some states on May 1 in observance of Maharashtra Day and May Day

Is it a Bank Holiday on May 1?

Read more: What Sundar Pichai, Sheryl Sandberg have in common? They worked in this ‘CEO factory'

Yes, banks will be closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Kerala, Bengal, Goa and Bihar on May 1. 

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Banks closed in these cities on May 1

Read more: How's Jensen Huang as a boss? Nvidia employees say ‘not easy to work with’

Banks will be closed on May 1 in Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Panaji, Nagpur, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Imphal, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Belapur as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Other bank holidays in May 2024

Red more: OpenAI's Sam Altman lists top communication skills that you need to learn

May 4: Sunday

May 8: Banks in West Bengal will be closed

May 10: Banks will be closed because of the Akshaya Tritiya festival.

May 11: Second Saturday

May 12: Sunday

May 18: Sunday

May 23: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima banks will remain closed.

May 25: Fourth Saturday

May 26: Sunday

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Bank holiday on May 1: Are banks closed tomorrow? Check city-wise complete list here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On