‘Worked till 3 am’: Man loses 12-year Oracle job, wife pens heartbreaking note

Oracle reportedly began laying off employees, with several workers losing access to systems before receiving formal termination emails. The wife of one such affected worker, who gave 12 years of service to the company, took to LinkedIn to share his story.

Oracle said it laid off employees as a part of broader organisational change. (Representational image)

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The woman shared that her husband lost his job at Oracle after 12 years, saying he only learned of the layoff when he was unable to log in to his system.

Also Read: Company shuts India operations, lays off 150 employees over 9 pm call: ‘No severance'

She continued, “I have never seen a person so hardworking and dedicated to his work.” Recalling his over-a-decade-long stint at the company, the woman shared some instances.

“He continued working from the hospital while I was admitted for surgery to remove my polyps. We were on vacation in New Mexico, and he was on call while I was driving. He worked during Holi, Diwali, Rakhi, and other festivals, as well as on birthdays, anniversaries, and weekends.”

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{{^usCountry}} She continued, “A few weeks ago, we adopted a dog, and he took care of her while working through the night until 3 am, to the point of falling ill.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She continued, “A few weeks ago, we adopted a dog, and he took care of her while working through the night until 3 am, to the point of falling ill.” {{/usCountry}}

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Talking about his dedication, the woman shared that he poured his “blood and sweat”, and he skilfully kept the “immense pressure” hidden from everyone. “Not just me, but no one in our friends' circle ever saw him cribbing.”

Toward the end of the post, she urged people to share job references for her husband, who has worked in the IT industry for over two decades and has even won the best employee award.

“This post is for everyone who works day and night to provide for their families, especially amid visa uncertainty, yet still gives their best every day.”

What did social media say?

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An individual wrote, “Here is the ugly truth, and no one will tell you, but I will. It doesn't matter how hard you work. When your role is no more, then you are no more. It happens to everybody. The best thing you can do is be prepared for that time. Work for yourself if you can figure out how. And don't be a problem for somebody else to solve. Good luck. I wish you the best.”

Also Read: Bengaluru man laid off with entire team plans to quit corporate life: ‘I have been preparing for this day for years’

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Another posted, “That’s why my life lesson is don’t leave your life for the corporates. And we (how they mention the members) are not family, we are just people with benefits.”