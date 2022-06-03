World Bicycle Day 2022: Narendra Modi posts pic of Gandhiji for inspiration for a better lifestyle

World Bicycle Day 2022: This day is celebrated each year on June 3 to create awareness about the environmental and economic benefits of cycling. Twitter is abuzz with various posts on this day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too posted a share a little over an hour ago. In the tweet, he posted a picture of Mahatma Gandhi and also wrote how it can be an inspiration for people for a better lifestyle through cycling.

“Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE). It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle,” PM Modi tweeted alongside the image. The image shows Gandhiji riding a bicycle.

Take a look at the post:

Since being tweeted, the share has accumulated nearly 14,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also been re-tweeted over 2,500 times.

“The idea behind World Bicycle Day is to recognize the versatility and uniqueness of the bicycle, as well as its reliability and sustainability as a mode of transportation,” wrote a Twitter user. “Happy world cycle day,” commented another. “Happy cycling day,” posted a third.

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day back in 2018. On this day, several cycling rallies, seminars, and competitions are organised.

What are your thoughts on the post?