World Oceans Day 2021: Odisha sand artist’s stunning sculpture wows netizens

With a pledge to preserve the oceans, this year, World Ocean Day is based on the theme ‘The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods'. Led by the United Nations, this year’s aim is to carry out sustainable efforts and work towards putting a stop on plastic pollution in oceans. On this special occasion, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik from Odisha has come up with one of his striking sand sculptures paying a tribute to this year’s theme. A post shared on Twitter showcasing Pattnaik’s work has now grabbed the attention of netizens.

“Today is #WorldOceansDay, let’s celebrate and Preserve our oceans for sustainability,” reads the caption. The image included in the post shows the sculpture embedded with several organisms found in the ocean made from sand.

Take a look at the post:

Today is #WorldOceansDay, let’s celebrate and Preserve our oceans for sustainability. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha India . pic.twitter.com/PnzWeONx56 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 8, 2021

Shared some two hours ago, the post has garnered over 1,000 likes and several reactions. People loved the concept and the beautiful representation of this year’s theme for World Oceans Day. Many expressed their amazement for the art with appreciative comments.

This year due to the ongoing pandemic, the United Nations has arranged for a virtual celebration of the event. You can also participate in it through this link.

What are your thoughts on this sand sculpture?