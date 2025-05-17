Menu Explore
World's tallest apartment building will have 154 floors, living here will cost you...

ByMuskaan Sharma
May 17, 2025 06:28 PM IST

The Senna Tower in Brazil, reaching over 1,800 feet, will become the tallest apartment building globally.

A new building in Brazil is set to dethrone New York City's Central Park Tower as the world’s tallest apartment building with the top floors costing as much as $53 million ( 453 crore).

Brazil's Senna Tower is set to surpass New York's Central Park Tower as the tallest apartment building.
According to a New York Post report, the Senna Tower in Brazil which is said to be inspired by the life of Formula 1 racing legend Ayrton Senna, will have a height of over 1,800 feet and 154 floors.

The two triplex penthouses on top, spanning 9,700 square feet each, will be priced at a staggering $53 million or 453 crore, a giant leap from the original estimate of $15.92 million. The triplexes will be sold by the UK auction house Sotheby’s.

Inspired by F1 legend

Ayrton Senna, a three-time world racing champion, tragically died at the age of 34 during 1994’s San Marino Grand Prix. His niece and artist Lalalli Senna, helped design the tower to symbolise the motor sports icon’s journey.

The Senna Tower will have a total of 228 units which include 204 apartments and 18 suspended ‘mansions'. However, none of these will come cheap as even the tower’s tiniest residences will cost around $5 million.

The project is a collaboration between construction company FG Empreendimentos, Senna's family and Brazilian retailer Havan. The estimated investment totals more than $525 million with construction to be completed by 2033.

World's skinniest skyscraper

Recently, a penthouse in a "supertall" skyscraper in Manhattan dubbed the world’s skinniest skyscraper was put on sale for $110 million. The penthouse consists of a four-floor home or a "quadplex" spanning the 80 to 83 floors of the 1,400-foot-tall building.

The building which houses the penthouse is known as the Steinway Tower and was built in 2022. It is one of the tallest skyscrapers in the West with a height-to-width ratio of 24:1.8

