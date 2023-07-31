World’s tallest tower of wooden toy blocks come crashing down: Watch

Most of us love to watch videos capturing the domino effect - a chain reaction triggered by the movement of one object that causes a series of similar objects to fall in succession. This has intrigued people for years and inspired them to create intricate domino patterns and experiment with different arrangements. Now, a video that captures a recent world record set by Benjamin Crouzier and his team has gained traction online. It shows the toppling of the tallest tower made out of wooden toy blocks and is extremely satisfying to watch. The video might just leave you feeling inspired to experiment with different arrangements and create your own intricate domino patterns.

The image shows the toppling of the world’s tallest tower of wooden toy blocks. (Twitter/@GWR)

“Congratulations to Benjamin Crouzier and his team for making the tallest tower out of wooden toy blocks at 27.46 metres inside the Olympia London (UK). The toppling of the tower is super satisfying,” wrote Guinness World Records while sharing a video on Twitter.

As the video begins, a towering structure constructed from wooden blocks comes into view, and a countdown can be heard in the background. Once the countdown ends, a woman can be seen pushing the bottom of the tower, which stands tall at 27.46 feet. In just seconds, the tower, built at London’s Olympia London, tumbles down due to a domino effect.

Watch the toppling of the world’s tallest tower made of wooden toy blocks:

The video, since being tweeted on July 27, has accumulated over 53,100 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the toppling of the world’s tallest tower made of wooden toy blocks:

An Individual wrote, “Beautifully crafted. I love it.” “That’s the craziest game of Jenga I’ve ever seen!” added another. A third commented, “It takes days to build stuff but takes seconds to destroy it.” “Wow,” shared a fourth, while a fifth posted, “Nice.” Have you made tall structures using blocks while growing up? Do you find this toppling video satisfying?

