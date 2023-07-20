Man becomes world’s oldest bodybuilder at 90, reveals his secret

Jim Arrington is serving as a motivation to gym enthusiasts. At 90 years old, he holds the world’s oldest bodybuilder title, thereby becoming living proof that age is just a number. Recently, Guinness World Records (GWR) shared a video offering a glimpse into Arrington’s life, where he also shared the secret to his longevity. The image shows world's oldest bodybuilder Jim Arrington. (YouTuber/@guinnessworldrecords)

What does the video about the 90-year-old bodybuilder show?

“Jim Arrington last performed in a bodybuilding competition in 2022. At the age of 90, he has no plans to retire,” GWR posted as they shared Arrington’s video on YouTube. The clip opens to show a glimpse of the exercise routine of the bodybuilder. As the video progresses, Arrington is seen sharing about his childhood and what motivated him to walk on the path of bodybuilding. At one point, he also shares how he keeps himself healthy.

Take a look at the video that gives glimpses into the life of the world’s oldest bodybuilder:

Did the video make you say ‘wow’? It has certainly left many netizens motivated and they took to the comments section of the video to convey just that. A few also praised the man for his determination.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted to the video of the world’s oldest bodybuilder:

“The reason I started getting into bodybuilding was seeing people like Jim! It's so inspirational seeing people in their 80's and 90's being healthy, fit, and strong!” shared a YouTube user. “He really didn't miss any leg days. No pain no gain boss man,” joined another. “Wow. This is incredible,” added a third. “This guy is insane. Pure motivation,” praised a fourth. “That’s impressive,” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted on July 19. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 29,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received several likes. What are your thoughts on the video of the world’s oldest bodybuilder and his secret to a healthy life?