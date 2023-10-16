X user claims a Starbucks employee got fired for leaking drink recipes

An X user claimed that a Starbucks employee got fired for leaking the drink recipes of the coffeehouse on social media. Since this post was shared on the micro-blogging platform, it has gone crazy viral, with thousands of people even bookmarking the share.

X user Kalyan shared these photos on social media. (X/@Kalyan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A Starbucks employee got fired, and she posted every Starbucks drink recipe. You’re welcome,” wrote X user Kalyan. The user also posted the photos leaked by the ex-employee. (Also Read: Woman claims Starbucks threw unused food after closing down. Viral video shocks people)

These pictures contain the recipes for white chocolate mocha, coconut milk vanilla latte, iced caramel macchiato, cold brew with cold foam, and much more.

Take a look at the post shared by the Kalyan here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on October 14. Since being posted, it has garnered more than nine lakh views. The share also has more than 21,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. Several people also pointed out that this post has been bookmarked more than 20,000 times.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, “Now we make our own cute drinks and we'll write our own names, and we will call it Ariane Grande or whatever.”

A second commented, “I saved this post, but I will still go to Starbucks for my coffee.”

“Any barista that has worked at Starbucks can give you this. The quality of coffee and base can’t be produced at home,” shared a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fourth said, “I am still not going to make them.”

“Homebucks,” shared a fifth.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON