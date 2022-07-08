Yashraj Mukhate turns ‘Shafeek meri baat suno’ viral video into catchy song

Musician Yashraj Mukhate is known for creating music from viral trends, adding catchy tunes and beats to it and making them go viral as well. Well, he’s back with another composition that will make you laugh out loud. This time he’s converted the viral ‘Shafeek meri baat suno’ video and turned into a song.

The video opens to show Mukhate singing. Then suddenly, the viral video begins to play. Yashraj Mukhate has turned the line “Iska yeh matlab nahi hai ki tum mujhe I love you bol do” from the viral video into the chorus of this song. The video is synced in such a way that it will prompt you to start humming it just like his other songs.

“Badtameez kahika. Tag the girl in the comments if you find her profile,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted just half an hour ago and it has received more than 49,000 views already. The video has also prompted netizens to post several comments.

“Hahahaha! This is too good,” commented an Instagram user. “This gonna be new trend in India for few upcoming weeks. Banger after banger!” posted another. “The composition has some flavour of Amit Trivedi Sir,” said a third. “The initial part is so good but then the latter is killer,” reads another comment.

The video of the woman’s conversation on the phone went viral in December 2020. It resulted in many recreating the conversation as funny Instagram Reels videos.