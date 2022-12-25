Masala dosa ice cream to gulab jamun burger: 5 bizarre food combinations that went viral this year

The internet can be a fascinating place and a bizarre one too. There is surely no shortage of content on it. And the one thing that often goes viral on social media is the weird food combinations. People take every opportunity to try out novel recipes and create unusual pairings. As the year 2022 comes to an end, we are revisiting some of the bizarre food combinations that have gone viral this year.

1. Masala dosa ice cream:

Masala dosa is a pretty popular South Indian food. We all recognize the paper-thin dosas that come with various fillings. However, a street vendor gave the humble dosa a completely new look by infusing it with ice cream. In a clip that was shared by Instagram page @thegreatindianfoodie, you can see a vendor creating this fusion. They even served this ice cream with coconut and tomato chutney. Take a look at the video below:

2. Cotton candy Maggi

Maggi is a favourite of almost all Indians. These instant noodles are known for their spicy flavors. But in the recent past, Maggi has gone through various experiences, including this cotton candy one. This clip was shared by Instagram page @eatthisdelhi, and it shows a woman creating Maggi in a normal way and then mixing it with cotton candy inside it. People were not happy with this recipe. Check it out below:

3. Butter chicken ice cream

Just the name of butter chicken is enough to make people's mouth water. However, this butter chicken ice cream left many disgusted. Aman and Chhavi (@foodvoodindia), two Instagram food bloggers, posted a video of a chef scooping butter chicken ice cream on a plate. The chef first adds ice cream to the serving bowl before topping it with green chutney. See the video below:

4. Gulab jamun burger

This classic Indian dessert is a crowd-pleaser. But will you ever try having a gulab jamun in a burger? A video shared by Twitter user Tabeshq shows the making of this. The vendor can be seen squishing the gulab jamuns in the middle of the bun. They even put extra sugary syrup inside it. Watch the video here:

5. Dragon fruit chai

Last but not least food video that went viral on social media this year was this weird dragon fruit chai from Bangladesh. A boy is seen in the video pouring hot tea into cups. Then he adds some dragon fruit pulp, and last, he adds some condensed milk to top it off. This clip was shared by food blogger @thegreatindianfoodie. Many people were not happy with this combination.

Have you ever tried any of these combinations? What do you think about them?