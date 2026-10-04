‘You could get stabbed on the streets of London’: Man explains why life in Europe isn’t always better than in India

An Indian man has offered an unusual comparison of life in Europe and India, looking beyond the usual appeal of living abroad. He argues that the two places can feel very different once you look at the realities of everyday life. His take covers everything from the experience of living in major cities to what he believes makes India more optimistic about the years ahead.

Indian man compares life in Europe and India

Europe vs India: What everyday life looks like. (Canva)

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Sharing his take on life in Europe and India, X user Mayukh Panja described Europe as “beautiful on the surface”, citing its blue skies, green spaces, clear rivers, castles, cafés and picturesque towns.

However, he argued that several basic services and aspects of everyday life do not work as smoothly as they appear. “You could get stabbed on the streets of London,” he wrote, while also referring to homelessness and drug use in Berlin. He added that getting a specialist doctor’s appointment or a diagnostic scan can involve long waits.

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{{^usCountry}} Panja also mentioned Germany’s energy crisis and political turmoil, as well as security concerns surrounding Christmas markets. He said there was a growing longing for the past because people felt those were more hopeful times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Panja also mentioned Germany’s energy crisis and political turmoil, as well as security concerns surrounding Christmas markets. He said there was a growing longing for the past because people felt those were more hopeful times. {{/usCountry}}

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Comparing this with India, he acknowledged the country’s visible problems, including pollution, dirty rivers, poor-quality water, piles of rubbish and broken footpaths.

Yet, he argued that “underneath all the chaos, the filth, and the squalor, the country kind of works”. According to Panja, streets in India often feel safer in an ordinary, everyday sense.

He cited cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad, saying that the possibility of being threatened with a knife, mugged or randomly assaulted “rarely enters your mind” in the way it increasingly can in parts of major European cities.

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He also pointed to employment opportunities for skilled professionals, easier access to doctors and the availability of affordable services. Most importantly, he said India has “an excitement about the future” and that it feels like “the best years are still ahead of us”.

Take a look:

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What people said about the Europe vs India debate

The comparison received mixed reactions from users. One person questioned the argument, writing, “But no European is settling in India. Lots of Indians are dreaming of going to Europe and America.”

Another user said people tend to notice conveniences when they are less common, adding, “It is human instinct to forget the routine and only remember the unusual.”

One commenter pointed to migration patterns, saying, “All good points, but net-net, people are voting with their feet. Immigration demand is largely one way, and that’s outta here.”

(Also Read: Bengaluru job, home in Delhi: Man considers flying in for just 10 office days a month)

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Others agreed with Panja’s view of India’s future. “In India, things are changing faster. Infrastructure is developing at a rapid pace, cleanliness is increasing and opportunities are growing,” one user wrote.

Another user summed it up by saying the West is on a downward trajectory while India is moving upwards, which is why the West longs for the past while Indians look to the future with hope.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)