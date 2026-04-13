‘You get what you pay for’: Woman upset over salary takes 5-hour nap in office

A woman has gone viral in China after taking a five-hour nap at work as a form of protest — and posting a tearful video online after being scolded for it.

The unnamed woman took a five-hour nap at work (Representational image)

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According to a report in South China Morning Post, the unnamed woman claimed in her video that her boss had threatened to fire her if she slept at work again. However, she claimed that she was upset about her low salary and therefore decided to take a nap at work.

A 5-hour nap in office

The woman reportedly works at a company in Shangqiu in China’s Henan province. She said she was unhappy about her low salary and decided to put in efforts commensurate with the low pay, by sleeping at her desk.

When her boss threatened to fire her over the five-hour nap, the woman said she felt badly treated by him.

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{{^usCountry}} She responded to her manager’s threats to sack her in an online video where she said, “I will not leave. I will make him understand the concept of what you get is what you pay for.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She responded to her manager’s threats to sack her in an online video where she said, “I will not leave. I will make him understand the concept of what you get is what you pay for.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another twist was added to the incident when the boss discovered that the woman had taken a chocolate from his desk after waking up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another twist was added to the incident when the boss discovered that the woman had taken a chocolate from his desk after waking up. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The boss, who has glucopenia, almost collapsed in the office because his blood sugar dropped dangerously low. Glucopenia refers to abnormally low concentration of glucose in the circulating blood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The boss, who has glucopenia, almost collapsed in the office because his blood sugar dropped dangerously low. Glucopenia refers to abnormally low concentration of glucose in the circulating blood. {{/usCountry}}

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“My boss became enraged. He said I meant to kill him. He gave me a warning, threatening to fire me,” the woman said in the video.

“For those who criticise me, you do not understand people like me who have such a low salary,” she added.

Internet reacts with shock

Internet users were shocked by the woman’s brazen act and subsequent admission.

“Any boss would not tolerate such an employee,” wrote one person. “My God, I did not expect that one day I would support a boss, ha,” another quipped.

Some compared her act of defiance to quiet quitting — a trend where employees coast along by doing the bare minimum at their jobs. Instead of quitting outright, overworked and burnt-out employees choose to disengage and step back from full participation.

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(Also read: Quiet quitting at work: Why employees lose motivation and 5 signs to recognise it before team productivity takes a hit)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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