‘You want Indian BF?’: Tim Hortons manager in Canada fired for offering teen $20,000 to marry her brother

A manager at Tim Hortons in Ontario, Canada has been fired after she asked a teenaged employee to marry her 25-year-old brother, apparently so he could get permanent residency (PR) in Canada. The manager also offered to pay between $15,000 to $20,000 if the employee could help him bypass proper immigration channels. A Tim Hortons manager solicited a 17-year-old wife for her brother, sacked.

“Do you want Indian bf?”

The story was first reported by the Toronto Sun, which also shared screenshots of the messages between the 17-year-old employee and the manager.

“Do you want Indian bf?” the manager asked the employee, with “bf” apparently referring to “boyfriend”.

When the employee asked how old this Indian man was, the manager answered 25. She explained that she was looking for a match for her brother – a Canadian citizen so he could get permanent residency in Canada.

“My brother. He is looking for gf,” the female manager told the teenaged employee. “He need someone to get permanent residency in Canada. And if you can help him with that he can pay you $15-20k too,” she explained.

Tim Hortons has confirmed the female manager has been fired, the Toronto Sun reported.

How the incident came to light

The bizarre solicitation scheme came to light when the 17-year-old girl’s uncle, Matt Monroe, approached Ontario Provincial Police.

“The manager was harassing my niece to marry her brother who is 25 and she is underage and offered her $20,000 to marry him,” Matt Monroe posted to Facebook.

Speaking to the Toronto Sun, Monroe said his niece was so “devastated” by this incident that she quit her job at Tim Hortons locatations in Wellington and Picton where, he said, “she no longer feels comfortable.”

Tim Hortons responds

“Tim Hortons restaurants are owned and operated by franchisees who independently manage their own labour for their restaurants,” a spokesperson for Tim Hortons said. “The restaurant owner terminated the manager involved soon after he became aware of the completely unacceptable situation on his team.”

Meanwhile, the employee’s uncle said that Tim Hortons had lost his business.

“This is disturbing that people are ok with targeting minors and fraud, and I’m making this very clear, I’m pushing for all the managers to be fired, and I will not stop till it happens, and the illegal scams targeting minors at the Tim Hortons in the county are stopped,” he said in a Facebook post.

Police probe on

Ontario Provincial Police officers have opened an investigation into the incident.

Alexandre Lebel, a spokesman for the Prince Edward OPP Detachment, that the police entered into a marriage fraud investigation on September 9, 2025, Juno News reported.

According to Section 292 of Canada’s Criminal Code, “every person who procures or knowingly aids in procuring a feigned marriage between themselves and another person is guilty of (a) an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than five years; or (b) an offence punishable on summary conviction.”