'You will be treated as outsiders': Mumbai woman’s post on Delhi angers internet

It's common to see posts on social media over Delhi-Mumbai rivalry as users often hit out at each other over life in the two cities. But a woman's recent post on people coming to Delhi being treated as "outsiders" has angered the internet. whose X bio says she lives in Mumbai wrote an open letter to everyone coming to Delhi(X/@snskritinaruka)

Sanskriti Naruka, whose X bio says she lives in Mumbai, wrote an open letter to "everyone coming to Delhi".

"To, Everyone Coming to Delhi. You will be treated as OUTSIDERS in Delhi if you don't speak Punjabi or make an effort to speak Punjabi," she wrote.

Take a look at the viral post here:

Continuing her post she said that this is not a joke and everyone who comes to the national capital should share this message around and follow her advice.

"Write it down, Share it around. We ain't Joking. DELHI BELONGS TO PUNJABIS PERIOD," she said.

The post which has over 482,000 views has upset users who flooded the post's comment section to deny the woman's bizarre claim.

‘Please don’t start new trend'

"I shifted to Delhi three months ago, and I say it's 100 %, totally, entirely wrong!," said one man.

"Been in Delhi from last 13 years, never faced discrimination, never saw anyone doing discrimination based on language. Delhi dilwalon ki hai," said another user.

"Totally untrue. I’m a Punjabi myself and I can’t speak more than 2 sentences of Punjabi. Law enforcement is an issue, I agree but I’ve lived 26 yrs of my life in Delhi," said a third user adding that Delhi was a "truly a cosmopolitan city".

However, several users were quick to point out that the post seemed like "engagement farming" where a user posts controversial posts to gain more impressions on their posts.

Hitting out at the post, one user said, "There are far more non-Punjabis in Delhi than Punjabis. And if this was a way to get traction on your profile then congrats you just got successful. Since you are from mumbai and letting delhi down and milking views from that has been one of your hobbies for decades. Hope you get the $50 you aimed at the end of this month from X."

Another user said that such posts can start a dangerous trend and affect actual people. "Please don't start this new trend just for the sake of few dollars from X by your controversial tweet gaining good impression and interaction. We already have enough people earning there bread and butter doing this without giving a thought how starting these irresponsible discussions might end up in real impacting lives," he wrote.