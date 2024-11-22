Youngsters pull off dangerous scooter stunt on road in viral video. Bengaluru Police reacts

Reckless driving is becoming an alarming issue, as unsettling videos of individuals performing dangerous stunts on public roads continue to circulate online. These reckless actions not only put the lives of those involved at risk but also pose serious dangers to the safety of other road users. One recent incident, which has sparked outrage, highlights this growing issue. The video shows two young individuals performing stunts on a busy road in Banashankari, Bengaluru, leaving many questioning the lack of action against such reckless behaviour. Two youngsters performed dangerous stunts on a busy Bengaluru road.(X/@karnatakaportf)

The shocking incident in Banashankari

The video, shared by the X handle Karnataka Portfolio, shows two youngsters riding a scooter near Monotype in Banashankari 2nd Stage. One of the individuals, performs a sit-down wheelie on the busy road, an extremely dangerous stunt. The person recording the video can be heard warning them to stop, but the riders remain unfazed, continuing their reckless actions.

According to the post, the incident occurred around 8:22 PM, and the vehicle involved was registered under the number plate KA01 V 5613. The Karnataka Portfolio account highlighted the danger of such behaviour, stating, "Such reckless behaviour on public roads is highly dangerous and can lead to accidents. It is crucial for parents and guardians to ensure that children are not allowed to engage in such unsafe activities, especially on public streets."

Police and public reactions

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 40k views. Bengaluru Traffic Police responded by tagging the Banashankari Traffic Police Station in the comments section, indicating that the matter was being looked into.

Public reactions to the video have been swift and furious. One user commented, “What’s the use of all the AI tech and cameras installed all across the city? Most of the time, action is only taken after videos are shared by the public!” Others echoed similar sentiments, with one user demanding, “The kids and their parents should be arrested.” Another suggested, “Send them to child correction homes.” Some even called for stricter measures, such as “Arresting the parents, cancelling the two-wheeler license, and sending the children to juvenile homes.”