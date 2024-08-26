Woman screams in distress after bike stunt goes wrong, narrowly avoids major injuries

A duo who was travelling on a bike avoided major life-threatening injuries after the driver decided to do a dangerous stunt. A video of the incident shared on Instagram shows how the driver tried performing a wheelie while a woman was sitting behind him. The woman fell of the bike after the stunt was performed. (Instagram)

The video of the incident was uploaded by a user named Roni, and it depicts two individuals riding a bike. In a sudden turn of events, the rider decides to accelerate rapidly and attempt a wheelie. Unfortunately, this manoeuvre led to a mishap for the woman seated behind him. As the bike surged forward, she lost her balance and tragically fell off, becoming wedged between the bike's seat and the wheel. The video captured her distressing screams as she struggled to extricate herself from the perilous situation.

This stunt was performed in the middle of the road, with speeding cars coming from behind.

For the unversed, wheeling is a sort of stunt in which the scooter's front end is raised and balanced on one wheel.

Earlier, the Bengaluru Police noticed 24 people engaging in reckless behaviour on the road and apprehended them all. The police department's official X handle posted a video of the incident on social media. The video shows some men performing wheelies and the subsequent action taken by the police against them. Once the police found those responsible for such acts, they arrested 24 men. In addition, action was taken against two boys and 18 vehicles were confiscated.