Bengaluru saw a public outrage recently after multiple road stunt incidents were observed on many stretches in the city. These miscreants who perform wheelie stunts on busy roads are not just putting their lives in danger but also creating a nuisance in traffic. A video went viral on social media showing people stopping some scooters with which these stunts are performed and tossing them from a flyover. Bengaluru public show outrage on miscreants by tossing scooters from flyover. Watch

According to reports, a group captured two motorists performing stunts at Neelamangala police limits and took their scooters. To teach them a lesson, the crowd threw these two scooters from the top of a flyover. The video of a crowd tossing scooters from a flyover took social media to storm and sparked a debate among netizens.

A user said, “Sad, public has to deal with many a problem hitting us day in & out, isn't this moral & legal responsibility of the administration & local leaders elected for promising us civilized society.”

Another user said, “Good job by public. Unruly bikers must be punished like this, more than throwing down vehicles they might have burned vehicles for ash. I appreciate crowds courageous act. Police must not take action against crowd if they can't control these law dangerous bike riders.”

However, Bengaluru police booked two separate FIRs on the crowd and also on those bikers who performed stunts. Last week, a total of 44 people were booked on Monday for performing stunts on the airport road and other areas in Bengaluru. A senior police official in the traffic department said, “Caught 44 persons doing wheeling on KIAL airport road & booked 33 cases. Devanahalli 9, Yelhanka 6, Hebbal 18 cases.”

The airport road has become a hotspot for such dangerous stunts, and people do them for instant social media fame. Earlier, Bengaluru police warned of filing FIRs if bikers were found doing such hazardous stunts.