Even after heavy police vigilance was implemented against boys who perform wheelie stunts in Bengaluru, the miscreants continued to put lives in danger on the city's roads. A man shared a video of a group of boys performing dangerous stunts on a busy road. Bengaluru boys perform dangerous bike stunts on busy roads for social media fame, 44 booked. VIDEO

A user named Kulkarni took to social media on Thursday and wrote, “Today around 5pm. My friend was returning from Blore Airport. A few boys were doing wheelies around Dodda Jala area and putting their lives and others at risk, no reg, no helmet.”

He also said that one of the boys even showed him a middle finger for recording the videos. “One guy showing middle finger for recording the video take necessary action,” he added.

The airport road has become a hotspot for such dangerous stunts, and people do them for instant social media fame. Earlier, Bengaluru police warned of filing FIRs if bikers were found doing such dangerous stunts.

A user said, “Initially, it was masked with number plates on bikes, but then they removed it and are roaming freely. Now, even school buses have begun removing number plates. Has the law failed? How are they getting so much courage to remove number plates/tamper and do such stunts, or drive around.”

Meanwhile, a total of 44 people were booked on Monday for performing stunts on the airport road and other areas in Bengaluru. A senior police official in the traffic department said, “Caught 44 persons doing wheeling on KIAL airport road & booked 33 cases. Devanahalli 9, Yelhanka 6, Hebbal 18 cases.”