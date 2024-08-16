 Bengaluru's Namma Metro clocks 9.17 lakh footfalls on August 14, surpasses all previous records. Full details | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru's Namma Metro clocks 9.17 lakh footfalls on August 14, surpasses all previous records. Full details

ByHT News Desk
Aug 16, 2024 09:12 AM IST

This is said to be the highest footfall for the Bengaluru metro in a single day, proving that the metro has become a lifeline for public transport in city.

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro surpassed all previous records of daily ridership and clocked 9.17 lakh footfalls on August 14. This is said to be the highest footfall for the Bengaluru metro in a single day, proving that the metro has become a lifeline for public transport in the tech capital.

Bengaluru's Namma Metro clocks 9.17 lakh footfalls on August 14, surpasses all previous records. Full details(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)
Bengaluru's Namma Metro clocks 9.17 lakh footfalls on August 14, surpasses all previous records. Full details(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

In an announcement, Namma Metro said, “BMRCL heartily thanks its commuters in setting up a new record travel of 9.17 lakhs on 14th Aug 2024 . We will continue to strive towards better commuter service.”

On August 6, Namma Metro recorded 8.26 lakh passenger footfalls, a record number then. However, within a few days, the record was broken with over 9 lakh passengers in a single day.

In June, BMRCL announced that the average number of passengers per day was 7,45,659, leading to a monthly revenue of 58.23 crore.

Bengaluru Metro, which has the second-highest ridership in the country after New Delhi, is likely to rise to the top after the blue and yellow lines begin operations.

The Bangalore metro is also in the midst of constructing its remaining lines under phases II, IIA, and IIB, which include new routes from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, RV Road to Bommasandra, and Silk Board to the Kempegowda International Airport.

In February this year, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the government aims to wrap up phase 2 of Namma Metro construction by 2025. He also directed BMRCL officials to speed up the construction of the airport route metro line.

