Bengaluru's Purple Line metro services partially disurpted after doors fail to open

On Thursday morning, the metro services on Bengaluru’s Purple Line were partially disrupted after the train doors did not open at Trinity Metro Station. The doors were later manually opened, interrupting the services for around 30 minutes on the busy Purple Line. Bengaluru's Purple Line metro partially disrupted after doors fail to open(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

In an announcement, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said, “Due to technical snag at TRINITY Station at 9.58 AM today train service got disrupted & later at Kempegowda stn Majestic the fault train was moved to pocket track. Train services are restored and may take a minimum of an hour to restore to normal. Inconvenience caused is regretted.”

However, the services on the Purple Line were restored at 11:30 AM. “The normalcy of Metro Services on the Purple Line is restored from 11.30 am as per timetable. Public may kindly note,” added BMRCL.

This is the third disruption of metro services this month. On 3 June, a tree branch fell on the metro tracks due to heavy rains just after Trinity Station towards MG road and train services were partially disrupted. The tree branches were cleared later, and metro services resumed.

A few days ago, a man jumped on the tracks of the Purple Line metro station and attempted suicide. He was rescued by the metro staff and rushed to the nearby hospital. The incident disrupted metro services at KSR Bengaluru, Magadi Road, Hosahalli, Vijayanagar, Attiguppe, and Deepanjali Nagar, but they were resumed after 30 minutes.