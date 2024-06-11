A Bengaluru man reportedly attempted suicide by jumping into the tracks of the Purple Line metro on Monday night. The incident happened at Magadi Road metro station at around 8 pm, and the man was rushed to the nearby hospital. Bengaluru man jumps on metro track of Purple Line, suffers head injury(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

Also Read - Bengaluru Namma Metro's Phase 3 covering entire ORR to be complete by 2028

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

According to reports, a 30-year-old man who was identified as Sagar jumped onto the tracks before the train arrived. However, the train did not hit him, but he suffered a head injury. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials were immediately alerted and the power supply to the tracks was partially disabled.

The incident disrupted metro services at KSR Bengaluru, Magadi Road, Hosahalli, Vijayanagar, Attiguppe, and Deepanjali Nagar, but they were resumed after 30 minutes.

Several metro stations in Bengaluru saw people jumping onto tracks for various reasons. In March, a 19-year-old law student jumped on the metro track and died after a train hit him. A few weeks ago, a man stepped on the viaduct area of the Kengeri metro station. The metro services between Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kengeri metro stations faced disruption then.

A young man jumped on the track in January when the train approached the metro station. The loco pilot noticed the man on track and stopped the train by applying emergency brakes. However, the train partially hit the man, and the security staff rescued him.

The BMRCL has even deployed security staff at all metro stations and warned passengers of serious consequences if they venture into the metro tracks for any reason.