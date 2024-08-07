Bengaluru’s Namma Metro sets new ridership record with 8.26 lakh passengers
The Namma Metro in Bengaluru broke yet another ridership record by reaching an all-time high of 8.26 lakh passengers on Tuesday, August 6, as reported by officials on Wednesday.
According to a statement from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the operator of the Namma Metro, a total of 8,26,883 people used the Metro rail service on that day.
The Bengaluru Metro set a new record on August 6 with 8.26 lakh passengers, surpassing the previous highest of 8.25 lakh recorded on August 15, 2022, a metro official confirmed, as he spoke to news agency PTI.
This comes shortly in the backdrop of another significant milestone achieved by the Bengaluru Metro earlier in June when it recorded it’s highest average daily ridership to date. The average number of passengers per day was 7,45,659, leading to a monthly revenue of ₹58.23 crore, according to BMRCL figures.
The Bangalore metro is also in the midst of constructing its remaining lines under phases II, IIA, and IIB, which include new routes from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, RV Road to Bommasandra, and Silk Board to the Kempegowda International Airport.
These stretches are expected to further increase ridership, bringing more revenue to the BMRCL.
