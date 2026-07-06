'Your waiter in Nice is obsessed with Bollywood': French waiter's song delights Indian tourists

A visit to a restaurant in the French city of Nice turned into an unforgettable memory for a group of Indian tourists, thanks to a waiter with a surprising love for Bollywood. A Bollywood-loving French waiter wins hearts in Nice. (Instagram/@whatadeeva)

The heartwarming moment was shared on Instagram by Deeva Jadwani. In the video, the waiter can be seen singing and dancing to ‘Tu Hi Toh Jannat Meri’ from the Bollywood film ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’. He confidently sings along before briefly forgetting the lyrics. One of the women at the table helps him with the next line, and he happily continues, even adding a few Bhangra moves towards the end.

The text on the video reads, "POV: Your waiter in Nice is obsessed with Bollywood."

Sharing the clip, Deeva wrote, "And we're obsessed with him."

The wholesome interaction has delighted viewers online, with many praising the waiter's enthusiasm and genuine love for Indian cinema.

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Check out the full video below: