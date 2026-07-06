Infosys employee takes parents on first office tour in Pune, says she was left with ‘happy tears’

A woman working at Infosys in Pune has shared an emotional glimpse of a special day at her workplace, where she took her parents for their first visit to the company’s campus. The video, shared on Instagram, shows the woman giving her family a tour of the office, turning the moment into a proud and memorable experience. An Infosys employee said her dream came true after she took her parents to visit her office for the first time. (Instagram/hello_its_bhagya)

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A dream come true moment The woman, named Bhagyashree, shared the clip on Instagram and expressed how overwhelming the visit felt for her and her brother. For many corporate employees, taking parents to the workplace is more than just an office tour. It becomes a reminder of the sacrifices, support and years of hard work that go into reaching that point.

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In the caption of the clip, she wrote: "Dream came true. First office visit with parents at Infosys Campus, and working here really feels blessed. The team, colleagues, and people around are all supportive and caring. Really, touchwood, it was a very overwhelming moment for me and my brother to take our parents here for a day out. Never thought it would feel so emotional, and I got happy tears while writing this caption. @infosys All corporate people can understand this for sure; they will definitely feel me and understand my emotions. I know, I know, for some audience this may be cringe, and some of them will say it’s just for flex. But why not? We do a lot of struggles, efforts, and sleepless nights. And also, these efforts are not only ours, definitely our parents’ too, who support us and give us their everything to reach our goal."

Watch the clip here: