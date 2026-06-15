‘You're just cheap labour’: Techie says US firms pay Indian developers less than local workers, sparks debate

A techie’s claim that remote work is “the biggest scam sold” to Indian developers has sparked a discussion on X, with users weighing the benefits of work-from-home against concerns over pay, career growth and workplace visibility.

The techie claimed that remote employees miss out on workplace visibility and career advancement opportunities. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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The discussion began after a full-stack developer named Sakshi argued that Indian developers working remotely for US companies are often paid significantly less than their counterparts abroad.

In her post, Sakshi wrote, “Remote work is the biggest scam sold to Indian developer.

You're not free. You're not living your best life. You're just cheap labour for US companies. They pay you ₹25-40 LPA. Meanwhile they pay their local developers 3-4 times more.”

She further claimed that remote employees miss out on workplace visibility and career advancement opportunities. “No office means no visibility. No politics. No real promotions. No real equity. And you sit in a dark 2BHK. Back to back meetings all day. Your onsite batchmate is already making more than you,” she wrote.

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What did social media say?

{{^usCountry}} Sakshi’s post quickly sparked a discussion among professionals, with many disagreeing with her assessment of remote work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sakshi’s post quickly sparked a discussion among professionals, with many disagreeing with her assessment of remote work. {{/usCountry}}

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One user wrote, “You are wrong here. No office is not equal to no visibility... They pay low because of the IT Biggies have started this culture. When I was in one of these so called IT biggies they used to charge the client $110/hr and pay me a mere 19k per month after tax. And when they send somone to the US they pay way kess then the counterpart’s receive.”

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Another user said that their experience had been largely positive. “I work remotely and disagree. I’m being compensated comparably to onsite peers, don’t have to live in a metro, don’t have to commute in 500 AQI, can travel and stay in a different city for a week, work is valued over showmanship and WLB is better,” the user commented.

Several others said comparing Indian salaries with US salaries was not necessarily fair. “It isn’t a scam. They are working for a mutually agreed salary and what their peers earn in the US should be of no relevance to people sitting and working in India. Working in a dark 2 or 3 BHK is an assumption. The main drawback is the poor sleep patterns this will entail,” one user wrote.

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“It’s not about the money all the time. I believe we have different priorities in life and if WFH suits you better then go for it,” said another.

“Time is real currency. Working onsite, I will not be able to be with my family & friends thats time lost forever,” wrote one user.