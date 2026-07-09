'You're just not a good fit': Graphic designer says she was fired 19 days after relocating

Losing a job is difficult enough, but being let go just weeks after relocating for a new role can be devastating. A graphic designer has sparked a discussion online after sharing how she was allegedly dismissed only 19 days into a job she had moved cities for.

'I thought this was my fresh start'

The Reddit post sparked a discussion on workplace culture. (Representative Image)

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The post was shared on Reddit, where the designer detailed her experience after accepting what she believed was her dream senior design role at a major utility cooperative.

"Fired from my job after 19 days after I relocated. I am still in absolute shock and just need to get this out," she wrote.

According to the post, the designer has more than 20 years of experience and had endured a long period of unemployment before receiving the offer. After clearing a rigorous, multi-stage interview process, she relocated to a new city, signed a lease for a bare-bones apartment and bought the essentials to begin a new chapter.

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{{^usCountry}} She said the first week and a half was marked by poor onboarding, adding that her work laptop was not ready for several days. Despite that, she claimed she contributed to a major departmental project and later received a text from her supervisor praising her work as "excellent", "well organised" and "well run". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said the first week and a half was marked by poor onboarding, adding that her work laptop was not ready for several days. Despite that, she claimed she contributed to a major departmental project and later received a text from her supervisor praising her work as "excellent", "well organised" and "well run". {{/usCountry}}

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However, things reportedly changed after she sent what she described as "a completely routine, professional email" asking about scheduling flexibility.

The following day, she said she was called into an office, where the department's Chief Communications Officer handed her a termination letter, saying, "You're just not a good fit."

The designer added that she was left with relocation expenses, a binding lease and a half-empty apartment after losing the job. She also said she had sent a formal demand letter to the company's HR department and executive leadership, seeking reimbursement for her relocation and lease-break costs.

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How did social media react?

The post drew hundreds of reactions, with many expressing sympathy and encouraging her to explore her legal options.

"Sounds ridiculous, but I'm curious to know more about this routine scheduling email," one person wrote.

Another commented, "Apply for unemployment right away. Also, I find that when you're a new hire, it's best to limit questions about time off, changing your schedule or scheduling flexibility. Nowadays, even asking about these things seems to set some companies off. It's a shame."

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"I would definitely speak to an employment attorney to understand your rights. We must start fighting back against companies that think this is acceptable," another said.

Others, however, wondered whether there was more to the story. "This sounds odd. It feels like you were fired out of ego or spite. Who actually told you that you were fired? Your immediate manager, HR or someone else? This is strange," one user wrote.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)