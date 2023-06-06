'You're looking at more than 45,000 galaxies': NASA shares stunning picture

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has helped researchers and scientists to gain insights into the various fundamental questions in astronomy. Now, the Webb has captured a stunning image of more than 45,000 galaxies that are millions of years away from us.

More than 45,000 galaxies captured by Jamess Webb Space Telescope.(Facebook/@NASA's James Webb Space Telescope)

The image was taken as part of the JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey (JADES) — one of Webb’s largest first-year science programs. Even while the data is still being collected, JADES has already found hundreds of galaxies that were present when the universe was only a few hundred million years old. The team has also discovered galaxies that are glistening with many young stars, reports NASA.

The Facebook page of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, shared the image and wrote, "You're looking at more than 45,000 galaxies." They further added, "Light from distant galaxies is stretched to longer wavelengths and 'redder' colors over time due to the expansion of the universe — a phenomenon called redshift. Astronomers measure a galaxy’s redshift to learn how far away it is, as well as when it existed in the early universe. Before Webb, there were only a few dozen galaxies observed above a redshift of 8, corresponding to when the universe was younger than 650 million years old. Now Webb’s JADES program has uncovered nearly a thousand of these extremely distant galaxies!"

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 8,000 times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "45000 galaxies. Hundreds of billions or trillions of stars in each. Only a small area of the universe, countless planets. I find it hard to believe that life is unique to Earth." A second added, "Our brain cannot comprehend this. It’s too much and too big." "Can you imagine that nobody alive today or hundreds of years after us will not reach the closest galaxy to discover it further in detail? Let alone what we are seeing here in this photo. It's amazing and also saddening at the same time," expressed a third. A fourth posted, "Space is infinite. There are no boundaries."

