'So pretty': NASA unveils heart-shaped glacier on Pluto's surface, see pic

The universe is vast, with many uncharted regions awaiting exploration. Each day, diligent researchers and scientists representing numerous space agencies make groundbreaking discoveries that never cease to amaze us. Furthermore, they also share captivating photographs and videos captured from the depths of outer space. In a recent display, NASA unveiled an image showcasing a glacier on Pluto's surface, distinctly shaped like a heart. This remarkable snapshot has captivated the attention of many. Heart shaped glacier on Pluto's surface.(Instagram/@nasa)

"Our New Horizons spacecraft captured this heart-shaped glacier. It lies on Pluto’s surface, which also features mountains, cliffs, valleys, craters, and plains, thought to be made of methane and nitrogen ice," wrote on Instagram Nasa as they shared the picture.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a day ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over one lakh times. Many have also shared comments on it.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "The best photo NASA has ever taken!" A second added, "That's lovely." "This is so pretty," expressed a third. A fourth shared, "Pluto is wearing its heart on its sleeve."