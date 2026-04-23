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YouTuber Arun Panwar defends 71 lakh wedding cash gift: ‘It’s not a big amount for wife's family’

YouTuber Arun Panwar faced intense backlash in February, when a video of him accepting ₹71 lakh from his wife’s family at their wedding went viral online

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 08:35 am IST
By Sanya Jain
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YouTuber Arun Panwar faced intense backlash in February, when a video of him accepting 71 lakh from his wife’s family at their wedding went viral online. A few days later, he shared a clarification — Panwar appeared in a video alongside his wife where the two explained that he never asked for dowry, and the sum of 71 lakh was “daan” (donation), and not “dahej” (dowry).

YouTuber Arun Panwar clarifies on receiving 71 lakh from his wife's family

The YouTube video, although two months old, is going viral now on X, where Anrun Panwar’s explanation has also come under scrutiny.

YouTuber addresses ‘dowry’ claims

Indian YouTuber Arun Panwar has over 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube, and reportedly earns upwards of 20 lakh per month through the platform. In February, a video of him receiving 71 lakh as cash during his wedding sparked backlash, with critics claiming that he accepted dowry which is illegal in India.

In his clarification video, he pointed out that his wife is a doctor and comes from a family of doctors.

“Despite being a doctor, she chose me, a YouTuber. Can you imagine a YouTuber asking a doctor for dowry?” he asked viewers, calling it absurd.

At this point, Pawar interjected to say “Kyunki bhai ye paise wali firm hai” — implying that 71 lakh is not a big amount because his wife comes from a rich family.

“Inko lagta hi nahi vo note bada. Logon ko pata nahi kyun lag raha hai (They don’t think it’s a big amount. I don’t understand why people think it’s a big amount),” the YouTuber added.

His wife supported this argument, saying that 71 lakh doesn’t sound too big when people spend it on a car. “But 71 lakh got associated with the word ‘dowry’, so it became a big issue. In fact, if you buy gold or a car for 71 lakh, it won’t sound like a big amount,” she said.

How internet reacted

Try to get cash more than 10 lakh from a single account and banks are supposed to report to the IT department and here people are flaunting 70 lakh cash as if it's not a big deal,” wrote one person on X.

“So much education, but doesn’t know that dowry is illegal? It might to a small amount for you guys but what’s illegal is illegal,” another said.

(Also read: Heartbreaking video of Greater Noida dowry victim Nikki Bhati driving Mercedes surfaces after her death)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanya Jain

Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.

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