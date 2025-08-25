Heartbreaking video of Greater Noida dowry victim Nikki Bhati driving Mercedes surfaces after her death

A throwback video of Greater Noida dowry victim Nikki Bhati smiling as she drives a Mercedes has surfaced online, days after her tragic death. Nikki, 28, was set on fire at her in-laws’ home on August 21 and later succumbed to her injuries. Nikki Bhati died after being set on fire at her in-laws' place. She was 28. (Instagram/@_makeover_by__kanchan)

According to police, the incident followed a fight over Nikki’s wish to reopen her beauty parlour. Her husband, Vipin Bhati, allegedly objected, telling her that posting reels and running a parlour were “not allowed” in his family. The argument escalated into physical assault, before he allegedly set her ablaze.

Nikki and her sister Kanchan had married into the same family in December 2016. Nikki wed Vipin, while Kanchan married his brother Rohit. Her family has alleged that she faced relentless harassment for dowry ever since her wedding, despite already giving her in-laws a Scorpio SUV, a Royal Enfield motorcycle, gold and cash. They claim that the in-laws continued to demand ₹36 lakh more.

The two sisters also ran a beauty parlour together and promoted it through Instagram and YouTube channels, one of which currently has more than 58,000 followers. It was on this Instagram account that the now-heartbreaking clip of Nikki in the Mercedes was shared.

The August 21 attack

Her family said that two years into the marriage, Nikki began facing renewed pressure for dowry. In the nine years since, she returned to her parental home multiple times because of harassment, only to be sent back after matters were “resolved”, her brother said.

On August 21, disturbing videos emerged of the fatal assault. In one, a man is seen pouring thinner, commonly used in parlours, on Nikki as she sits on the floor. Another shows Vipin brutally assaulting her. A third captures Nikki, severely burnt, staggering down a staircase before collapsing.

Testimonies from Nikki’s young son and sister also pointed to Vipin and another woman as being directly involved in the attack.

Vipin Bhati was arrested on Saturday after a police chase and has been remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody. His mother, Daya Bhati, was arrested a day later, and his brother Rohit Bhati was taken into custody on Monday.

