Nikki was told ‘posting reels, running parlour not allowed’: Big revelations in Noida dowry death

Amid massive outrage over the death of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati in Noida over alleged dowry demands, police has now revealed what led to the fight that later escalated into the woman's husband Vipin setting her on fire.

According to police, on the afternoon of August 21, the day Nikki was killed, the couple had an argument about her wanting to reopen a beauty parlour with her sister Kanchan.

Vipin opposed to the plan, to which Nikki stood undeterred, saying no one could stop her. "Around 3.30pm, Nikki told Vipin that she and her sister would reopen the parlour. When he refused, Nikki said that no one could stop them from reopening, which Bhati opposed,” Kasna station house officer Dharmendra Shukla said.

Vipin told Nikki that posting reels and running a parlour were "not allowed" in his family, following which the issue escalated and he started assaulting her, cops said.

Around two hours later, Nikki's brother got a call from Kanchan saying Nikki had been set on fire. “We were informed by my sister Kanchan Bhati around 5.30 pm that she was burned alive by her husband Vipin Bhati following a dowry dispute. Kanchan and her in-laws (Vipin’s parents) rushed her from hospital to hospital, as Vipin fled the spot after the incident," Nikki's brother Rohit Gurjar said.

Nikki and Kanchan together ran channels on Instagram and YouTube to promote their parlour, and the one on Instagram had 54,500 followers.

Their handle was called 'Makeover by Kanchan', and the sisters also had individual accounts. Nikki's private account had 1,147 followers and Kanchan's had 22,000 followers.

Nikki and Kanchan got married into the same family in December 2016. Nikki married Vipin, and Kanchan married his brother Rohit Bhati.

Two years after the marriage, Nikki started facing pressure from her in-laws demanding dowry of ₹35 lakh, her family alleged. Nikki's brother also revealed that in the nine years she was married, she returned home multiple times due to dowry demands, but it was later resolved.

According to police, Vipin Bhati showed no remorse during questioning. "... I have no remorse. I haven't killed her. She died on her own. Husband and wife often have fights, it is very common..." he was seen saying in a clip.

Vipin Bhati was arrested on Saturday after a chase with police, and was remanded to a 14-day judicial custody. His mother Daya Bhati was arrested a day later, and brother Rohit Bhati was arrested on Monday.