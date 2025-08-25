Dowry death: Nikki's mother-in-law nabbed, parlour link emerges | 10 points

Nikki Bhati, the 28-year-old woman who was set on fire by her husband Vipin Bhati, allegedly over a dowry demand, was told by him that posting reels on Instagram and running a parlour "were not allowed". The ongoing probe into the case has revealed fresh details, linking the chilling death of the woman to her posting reels on Instagram and wanting to reopen a beauty parlour she used to run.

Nikki married Vipin in December 2016, and two years later, her in-laws started making dowry demands, her brother said.