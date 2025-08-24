‘We brought her home, in-laws apologised': Mother of UP woman killed in Noida over dowry

The mother of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati, who died after being set ablaze by her in-laws, has said that the victim had returned back home on two occasions after complaining of harassment at her in-laws' house. The victim, who has been identified as Nikki, was set ablaze by her in-laws over dowry demands.(HT Photo)

“She complained about abuse once or twice and we brought our daughter back. But then her father-in-law and his elder son came and apologised, saying this would not happen again, and took her back,” the mother of the victim told PTI.

However, the mother said that the abuse continued. “She said that a good day will come soon, but she has left us all now,” the mother further said.

The victim's husband, Vipin Bharti, was arrested by the police Saturday. However, Bharti tried to flee custody and was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg by the UP police.

Vipin's father Satyaveer Bhati and brother Rohit Bhati are on the run, while the FIR also names his mother Daya.

Two videos of the incident, purportedly recorded by Nikki's sister Kanchan, who is also married in the same family, have emerged. One of them shows Vipin Bharti assaulting Nikki and dragging the victim out of the house by her hair. In the other video, Nikki can be seen hobbling down the stairs after being set ablaze.

Gave them a Scorpio car, 30 ‘tola’ gold during marriage

The victim's mother told PTI that during Nikki and Vipin's marriage, the latter's family had demanded an SUV. “We gave them a Scorpio (SUV) and 30 ‘tola’ gold. When they had a child, we gifted them a Bullet bike and 11 ‘tola’ gold,” Nikki's mother said.

“While we said we could only afford two Swift Dzire cars (during marriage), they said they wanted both things,” she said.

The victim's minor son, who witnessed the incident, said that the family had “poured” something on his mother, before setting her on fire. However, her husband, while speaking to reporters on Sunday, insisted that Nikki had died “on her own”.

“I have no remorse because I did not kill her,” Vipin said, reiterating the claim he had earlier made on social media, claiming the incident to be of suicide.