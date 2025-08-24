Noida dowry murder: Nikki's family gave SUV, Bullet bike, gold as gifts to husband, ‘yet they killed her’

The family of Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly murdered by her husband Vipin and his family last week after years of torture over dowry, had given him several expensive gifts over the years. “Right from when they got married in 2016, we gave them almost everything they demanded,” Nikki's mother told reporters on Sunday. Vipin Bhati, accused of murdering his wife Nikki, in an image from his social media in which he can be seen sitting on the roof of a Mahindra Scorpio SUV.(Image: Sourced)

“At the time of marriage, they demanded a Scorpio (SUV), while we said we could only afford two Swift Dzire cars. They said they wanted both things,” the mother said, speaking to PTI.

“Eventually we gave them the Scorpio and 30 tola of gold,” she said. A tola is 10 grams.

Bhati was allegedly assaulted, dragged by her hair, before her husband and in-laws set her ablaze last Thursday in front of her sister and son in Greater Noida. She succumbed to her injuries on the way to a hospital in Delhi.

The police have arrested her husband, Vipin Bhati, while a hunt to nab others is underway.

Two videos of the horrifying incident also surfaced on social media showing the horrifying incident. The videos, shot by the sister, who was married in the same family, showed the husband and the in-laws beating the victim and dragging her out of the house by her hair.

The other video showed the woman, set ablaze, limping down the stairs after being set on fire.

The incident unfolded in front of the minor son, who said that the family poured “something” on her before setting her on fire using a lighter.

“Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di. (they poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her ablaze using a lighter),” the victim's son (aged around six) said.

The victim's family has alleged that Vipin and his parents frequently used to torture the woman for dowry.

Earlier in the day, Bhati was shot in the leg during an encounter with Uttar Pradesh police and was admitted to a hospital in Greater Noida for treatment.

“The police immediately registered a case in the matter and, proceeding with the investigation, the deceased's husband, Vipin, was arrested. We had come here to recover the bottles of inflammable liquid which he threw after using them to set her on fire. We recovered the bottles but around that time, he snatched the Inspector's pistol and tried to run,” an official said.

“When the police surrounded him, he tried to fire on us. In self-defence, the police also fired and the bullet hit his leg. He has been sent to the hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway... We have recovered bottles of thinner which were used to set the woman on fire,” he added.