Mon, Aug 25, 2025
Noida dowry death: Police arrest Nikki Bhati's father-in-law

HT News Desk
Aug 25, 2025 10:59 am IST

Noida dowry death: Police arrest Nikki Bhati's father-in-law

Apprehending the victim's father-in-law, the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday made the fourth arrest in the Greater Noida dowry death case in which a woman named Nikki Bhati was set on fire at her in-laws' place on August 21.

Nikki Bhati's brother-in-law was arrested earlier on Monday.(HT)
Nikki Bhati's brother-in-law was arrested earlier on Monday.(HT)

Nikki Bhati's brother-in-law, married to her own sister, was arrested earlier on Monday, while two others - her mother-in-law and husband – were held on Sunday and Saturday, respectively.

Nikki Bhati's husband, Vipin Bhati, accused of murdering her over dowry demands, was nabbed on Saturday after getting injured in a police encounter on Saturday. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Sisters Nikki and Kanchan were married into the same household in Greater Noida's Sirsa in December 2016.

