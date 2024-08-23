YouTuber tosses fistfuls of cash on busy Hyderabad road, sparks chaos. Viral videos

A YouTuber has become the target of the internet’s wrath by tossing fistfuls of cash on a busy Hyderabad road, causing congestion and chaos. Traffic came to a standstill in Hyderabad after the YouTuber threw money on the road and people scrambled to collect the banknotes. A YouTuber was seen tossing cash on busy Hyderabad roads.

According to an NDTV report, the YouTuber was identified as Power Harsha, who goes by the name “its_me_power” online. He shared at least three videos in which he was seen tossing money into the air in heavy traffic.

In one such video, the YouTuber was seen riding pillion on a bike. As his companion drove the bike through a market, he tossed a wad of cash into the air. His act sparked immediate chaos as people rushed to gather the money.

In two other clips, Power Harsha was seen standing on busy roads in Hyderabad where he sparked chaos by tossing money.

Watch the videos below:

His stunt for social media fame led to traffic disruptions and increased the risk of road accidents. Several people called on Hyderabad Police to arrest or penalise him so as to deter him from carrying out similar stunts in the future.

However, the YouTuber expressed his intent to continue such stunts and even encouraged his followers to join his Telegram channel, promising rewards to those who could accurately guess the amount he would throw in the future.

"All that you need to do is to join my Telegram channel. Link is in my bio. Many of you know that I have earned a lot of money. You can earn too. Meet me on Telegram channel," he said.

“All his accounts should be scrutinised and check if he's paying his taxes too,” one X user suggested. Another called on police to “arrest him immediately.”

“Hyderabad Police, please take strict action so that others don't even think of doing something like this,” a user requested.